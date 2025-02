GPT Healthcare standalone net profit rises 6.80% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.82% to Rs 102.21 crore

Net profit of GPT Healthcare rose 6.80% to Rs 12.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 11.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 5.82% to Rs 102.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 96.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.102.2196.5920.8021.7422.2920.4917.6215.9912.2511.47

