Richfield Financial Services standalone net profit declines 96.88% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Richfield Financial Services declined 96.88% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1.120.56-8.0450.000.040.320.010.320.010.32

