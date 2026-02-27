GPT Infra acquires 100% stake in Alcon, enters Signalling EPC segment

GPT Infraprojects announced that it has acquired 100% stake in Alcon Builders and Engineers (Alcon), foraying its entry into the high-margin signaling EPC segment.

Alcon is engaged in the business of signalling, telecommunication and allied works for Indian Railways. Its turnover was Rs 100.20 crore in FY25.

The said acquisition will enable the company to augment its product offerings, strengthen its market presence, and accelerate its expansion into the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) space.

Through this transaction, GPT Infraprojects will obtain full management and operational control of Alcon Builders & Engineers. The move aligns with the companys strategic plan to integrate Alcons operations with its own, enabling operational and commercial synergies while creating long-term value for stakeholders.

The company acquired a stake for total consideration of Rs 151.83 crore. GPT Infraprojects is the flagship company of GPT Group and is a premier infrastructure company based out of Kolkata. The company operates through two business divisionsinfrastructure and sleepers. The company is engaged in the execution of civil and infrastructure projects, especially large bridges and ROBs for railways. In sleepers, the company manufactures and supplies concrete sleepers for railways in India and Africa. The company reported a 5.9% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 20.15 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 21.42 crore in Q3 FY25. However, revenue from operations rose 2.1% year-on-year to Rs 283.93 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025, from Rs 278.08 crore a year ago.