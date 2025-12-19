GPT Infra jumps after securing Rs 1,804-cr MCGM order

GPT Infraprojects rose 5.98% to Rs 113.45 after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 1,804.48 crore from the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM).

The project involves construction of a flyover along LBS Marg, connecting Kalpana Talkies, Kurla (L Ward) to Pankhe Shah Dargah, Ghatkopar West (N Ward), in Mumbais eastern suburbs. The project is to be executed over a period of 36 months, excluding monsoon periods. It will be undertaken through a joint venture, in which GPT Infraprojects holds a 26% stake, translating into an order value of Rs 469.16 crore for the company.

GPT Infraprojects is the flagship company of GPT Group and is a premier infrastructure company based out of Kolkata. The company operates through two business divisionsinfrastructure and sleepers. The company is engaged in the execution of civil and infrastructure projects, especially large bridges and ROBs for railways. In sleepers, the company manufactures and supplies concrete sleepers for railways in India and Africa.