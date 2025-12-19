Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GPT Infra jumps after securing Rs 1,804-cr MCGM order

GPT Infra jumps after securing Rs 1,804-cr MCGM order

Image
Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

GPT Infraprojects rose 5.98% to Rs 113.45 after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 1,804.48 crore from the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM).

The project involves construction of a flyover along LBS Marg, connecting Kalpana Talkies, Kurla (L Ward) to Pankhe Shah Dargah, Ghatkopar West (N Ward), in Mumbais eastern suburbs. The project is to be executed over a period of 36 months, excluding monsoon periods. It will be undertaken through a joint venture, in which GPT Infraprojects holds a 26% stake, translating into an order value of Rs 469.16 crore for the company.

GPT Infraprojects is the flagship company of GPT Group and is a premier infrastructure company based out of Kolkata. The company operates through two business divisionsinfrastructure and sleepers. The company is engaged in the execution of civil and infrastructure projects, especially large bridges and ROBs for railways. In sleepers, the company manufactures and supplies concrete sleepers for railways in India and Africa.

The company reported a 23.65% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 21.80 crore in Q2 FY26, as against Rs 17.63 crore posted in Q2 FY25. However, revenue from operations declined 3.07% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 278.67 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Wall Street Surges as Inflation Cools Sharply, Boosting Fed Rate-Cut Hopes

KPI Green receives SIS certification for its Information Security Management System

Stock Alert: Reliance Inds, Lupin, TCS, HCL Tech

Board of Spice Lounge Food Works approves acquisition of Singapore based Prisha Infotech

Apollo Micro rises after subsidiary gets license to manufacture HMX and TNT explosives

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story