Stock Alert: Reliance Inds, Lupin, TCS, HCL Tech

Securities in F&O Ban:

Sammaan Capital shares are banned from F&O trading on 19 December 2025.

IPO Listing

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company's shares will list on the stock exchanges today. The issue price was set at Rs 2,165 per share. The issue was subscribed 39.17 times. It opened for bidding on 12 December 2025 and it closed on 16 December 2025. The price band was Rs 2,061-2,165.

Stocks to Watch:

Reliance Industries announced that its arm, Reliance Consumer, has acquired a majority stake in Udhaiyam Agro Foods.

Also Read

Lupin announced that its subsidiaries in the Philippines (Multicare Pharmaceuticals) and Brazil (MedQuica) have signed an agreement with Neopharmed Gentili to market the brand Plasil in Brazil and the Philippines.

Tata Consultancy Services announced that its subsidiary, TCS Iberoamerica S.A., has incorporated a technology company, Sociedad Anima, in Costa Rica. HCL Technologies announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the telecom solutions business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise for USD 160 million. Narayana Hrudayalaya announced that its board will meet shareholders and creditors on January 19 to seek approval for the merger scheme of Meridian Medical Research into the company. Hexaware Technologies announced that its Board has approved the merger of Softcrylic Tech Solutions and Mobiquity SoftTech with the company. Mishra Dhatu Nigam announced that it has secured orders worth Rs 121.75 crore. Its open order position as of date stands at approximately Rs 2,520 crore.

Aeroflex Industries announced that its board has approved a capacity addition of 13,000 units per year for liquid cooling skids used in data centres. The plan includes installing robotic and automated welding lines for flexible stainless-steel hose assemblies and setting up an annealing plant for stainless-steel braided hoses for mission-critical applications, as per management requirements. Bharti Hexacom announced the appointment of Kathikeyan Velu as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 1, 2026. Akhil Garg has resigned as CFO due to organizational movement within the Bharti Group. Rossari Biotech announced that it has incorporated wholly owned subsidiary Rossari (Singapore) on 18 December 2025.