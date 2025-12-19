KPI Green receives SIS certification for its Information Security Management System

The Company has adopted and implemented the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 framework to systematically identify, assess, and manage information security risks across its operations. The certified ISMS comprises comprehensive policies, procedures, and control mechanisms designed to ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of information, including business-critical, operational, customer, and stakeholder data.
The certification stands as a testament to the Company's established cybersecurity and data protection framework, covering information systems, digital platforms, infrastructure, people, and processes involved in the delivery of its renewable energy solutions, including solar and hybrid (solar + wind) power projects. The Company's ISMS encompasses secure data handling practices, access management controls, incident response mechanisms, and information security measures applicable to third-party service providers and contractors.
The Company maintains a proactive approach towards protecting sensitive information, preventing unauthorized access, mitigating cyber risks, and ensuring continuity and reliability of operations, thereby reinforcing trust and confidence among clients, partners, lenders, and other stakeholders who increasingly rely on robust and resilient information security practices.
