Brainbees Solutions reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.24 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 31 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 13.23% to Rs 547.88 crore

Net profit of Brainbees Solutions reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 23.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.23% to Rs 547.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 483.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales547.88483.85 13 OPM %3.03-1.88 -PBDT33.773.10 989 PBT-0.17-30.88 99 NP0.24-23.03 LP

First Published: Aug 31 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

