Nirlon standalone net profit rises 2.96% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Sales rise 3.54% to Rs 153.36 crore

Net profit of Nirlon rose 2.96% to Rs 51.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 49.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.54% to Rs 153.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 148.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.17% to Rs 205.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 157.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.32% to Rs 603.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 572.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales153.36148.12 4 603.12572.65 5 OPM %79.3678.72 -79.1279.99 - PBDT90.0287.63 3 357.95335.32 7 PBT75.3972.72 4 301.53232.54 30 NP51.1849.71 3 205.56157.92 30

First Published: May 15 2024 | 12:25 PM IST

