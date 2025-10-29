Granules India gains after USFDA issues EIR for Hyderabad API facility

Granules India advanced 2.04% to Rs 581.15 after the company announced that it has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its API Unit-I facility located at Bonthapally, Hyderabad.

The EIR was issued with an inspection classification of Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) following the FDA inspection conducted in June 2025. The company reported one observation during the inspection and confirmed that it had submitted its response within the stipulated timeframe.

The company stated that this facility is one of the worlds largest single-site Paracetamol API manufacturing plants by volume. In addition to Paracetamol APIs, Granules India has also established Metformin and Guaifenesin API manufacturing plants at the same facility. The company remains committed to producing high-quality pharmaceutical products that meet global health standards.