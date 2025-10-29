Granules India gains after USFDA issues EIR for Hyderabad API facility

Granules India advanced 2.04% to Rs 581.15 after the company announced that it has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its API Unit-I facility located at Bonthapally, Hyderabad.The EIR was issued with an inspection classification of Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) following the FDA inspection conducted in June 2025. The company reported one observation during the inspection and confirmed that it had submitted its response within the stipulated timeframe.
The company stated that this facility is one of the worlds largest single-site Paracetamol API manufacturing plants by volume. In addition to Paracetamol APIs, Granules India has also established Metformin and Guaifenesin API manufacturing plants at the same facility. The company remains committed to producing high-quality pharmaceutical products that meet global health standards.
Dr Krishna Prasad Chigurupati, chairman & managing director, said, "The successful completion of this US FDA inspection and the subsequent receipt of the EIR with a satisfactory VAI classification reflects our commitment to maintaining the highest quality standards in our manufacturing operations."
Granules India is primarily involved in the manufacturing and sale of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), pharmaceutical formulation intermediates (PFIs), and finished dosages (FDs).
The companys consolidated net profit declined 16.3% to Rs 112.64 crore, while net sales increased 3.4% to Rs 1,208.79 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Q2 FY25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app