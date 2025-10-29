Aeroflex Inds gains after Q2 PAT rises 4% YoY to Rs 14 cr

Aeroflex Industries advanced 1.82% to Rs 187.60 after the company's consolidated net profit increased 4.25% to Rs 14.23 crore on 16.72% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 110.87 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 5.63% YoY to Rs 19.71 crore in Q2 September 2025.

EBITDA stood at Rs 26.06 crore, registering the growth 23.08% compared with Rs 21.18 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin improved 136 bps to 23.47% in Q2 FY26 as against 22.10% in Q2 FY25.

On half-yearly basis, the companys consolidated net profit declined 17.88% to Rs 21.40 crore despite of 5.66% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 195.20 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

Asad Daud, managing director, Aero Flex Industries, said, We are pleased to share that Aeroflex Industries Limited has delivered highest ever quarterly performance on all parameters, continuing our journey of consistent growth and operational excellence. While the recently announced U.S. tariffs on India led to some deferment of shipments from our USA customers, We are happy to share that there have been no cancellations of orders. This clearly demonstrates the quality of our product and the strength of our customer relationships and the trust that the customers have placed in us as a long-term partner. A highlight of this quarter has been the progress in our Liquid Cooling Solutions business. Building upon the initial breakthrough order we received last quarter, we have now secured follow-on orders from our customer. This not only reaffirms their confidence in us but also marks our deeper entry into the rapidly growing data center and AI infrastructure ecosystem. It is definitely an exciting space, and our partnership here is shaping a strong foundation for future growth in liquid cooling solutions in data centers.