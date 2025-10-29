BMW Ventures secures Rs 5-cr order for Kolkata Airport project

BMW Ventures announced that it has received an order worth Rs 5.11 crore for the supply of built-up sections along with accessories for the Kolkata Airport under its PEB (Pre-Engineered Building) manufacturing division.

The company stated that it is unable to disclose the name of the customer due to confidentiality agreements. As per the contract terms, 15% of the order value will be paid in advance, with the balance amount settled on a pro-rata basis. The project is expected to be executed within 60 days from the date of the purchase order.

BMW Ventures clarified that neither its promoters nor any members of the promoter group have any interest in the awarding authority, and the transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction under applicable regulations.

BMW Ventures is engaged in trading and distribution of steel products, tractor engines, and spare parts, as well as manufacturing PVC pipes, roll forming, pre-engineered buildings (PEB), and steel girders. The company has a strong presence in Bihar, distributing steel products through 1,299 dealers across 29 districts as of 31 March 2025. Steel distribution is its core business, contributing over 98% of revenue, while other segments like tractor engines, PVC pipes, PEB, and steel girders provide marginal contributions. The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 32.82 crore and a total income of Rs 2,062.04 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2025.