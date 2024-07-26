Granules India Ltd spurts 2.3%, up for five straight sessions

Granules India Ltd is quoting at Rs 563.55, up 2.3% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 75.21% in last one year as compared to a 25.73% gain in NIFTY and a 43.88% gain in the Nifty Pharma. Granules India Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 563.55, up 2.3% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.28% on the day, quoting at 24718.65. The Sensex is at 80971.98, up 1.16%. Granules India Ltd has added around 13.02% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Granules India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 10% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21105.5, up 1.71% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.6 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.3 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 563.25, up 2.01% on the day. Granules India Ltd is up 75.21% in last one year as compared to a 25.73% gain in NIFTY and a 43.88% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 30.5 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

