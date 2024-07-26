Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India's installed nuclear power capacity set to triple by 2031-32

Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
India's installed Nuclear Power Capacity is set to triple by 2031-32. The present installed nuclear power capacity is set to increase from 8180 MW to 22480 MW by 2031-32 stated Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Earth Sciences, MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space and MoS Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Jitendra Singh in a written reply to an unstarred question in Rajya Sabha. Highlighting Indias energy transition to Net Zero by 2070, Singh noted that various studies have projected the need to have a national nuclear capacity of the order of 1 lakh MW by 2047, recommendations of those studies are being viewed for possible future adoption.

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 12:46 PM IST

