Granules India Ltd spurts 4.38%, up for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Granules India Ltd is quoting at Rs 455.05, up 4.38% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 58.06% in last one year as compared to a 22.86% jump in NIFTY and a 55.79% jump in the Nifty Pharma.

Granules India Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 455.05, up 4.38% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.62% on the day, quoting at 22046.4. The Sensex is at 72387.07, up 0.47%. Granules India Ltd has gained around 8.18% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Granules India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 10.38% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18567.7, up 1.98% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 26.54 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.36 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 456.85, up 4.53% on the day. Granules India Ltd is up 58.06% in last one year as compared to a 22.86% jump in NIFTY and a 55.79% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 22.78 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

