Granules India receives US FDA nod for depression treatment drug Trazodone

The Hyderabad-based company said that the US Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) has approved its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Trazodone Hydrochloride Tablets.

It is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug Desyrel Tablets of Pragma Pharmaceuticals, LLC.

Trazodone tablets are indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

The current annual U.S. market for Trazodone tablets is approximately $128 Million, according to MAT Jun 2024, IQVIA/IMS Health.

Dr. Krishna Prasad Chigurupati, chairman and managing director, Granules India, said: We have received the approval within 10 months of filing the application, which is a testament to our strong R&D capabilities. The product will be launched within this quarter and the market share will grow steadily over the next few quarters.