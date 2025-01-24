Granules India slides as Q3 PAT declines 6% YoY to Rs 118 crore

Granules India slipped 2.85% to Rs 583.15 after its consolidated net profit fell 6.41% to Rs 117.60 crore on 1.55% decline in total revenue from operations to Rs 1,137.70 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax declined by 10.18% to Rs 152.79 crore in the December 2024 quarter, compared to Rs 170.09 crore in Q3 FY24.

During the quarter, EBITDA declined by 8% to Rs 230.3 crore, compared to Rs 250.5 crore in the same quarter last year. EBITDA margin decreased to 20% in Q3 FY25, down from 22% in Q3 FY24.

Revenue share from North America grew to 77% in Q3 FY25, compared to 66% in Q3 FY24.

Finished dosages (FD), active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), and pharmaceutical formulation intermediates (PFI) contributed 76%, 12%, and 12% of revenue from operations, respectively, for Q3 FY25.

Return on capital employed (ROCE) stood at 16.4% in Q3 FY25, compared to 15.3% reported in Q3 FY24.

During the quarter, net debt was at Rs 828.9 crore and the net debt to EBITDA ratio was 0.90.

Krishna Prasad Chigurupati, chairman & managing director of Granules India, said, We continue to sustain our profitable growth in the finished dosages segment, driven by our North America business. We are enhancing quality and compliance through systemic improvements across our operations, including Gagillapur. Progress on our Greenfield formulation expansion at GLS remains on track, reinforcing our capabilities and driving future growth.

Granules India is primarily involved in the manufacturing and selling of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), pharmaceutical formulation intermediates (PFIs), and finished dosages (FDs).

