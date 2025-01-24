NTPC Renewable Energy successfully bids for 300 MW solar project

NTPC Renewable Energy (NTPC REL), a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy (NGEL), has emerged as a successful bidder in the e-reverse auction conducted by NHPC. The tender aimed at the Selection of Solar Power Developers for Setting up of 1200 MW (1.2 GW) ISTS (Inter State Transmission System) Connected Solar Power Projects with 600MW/1200MWh Energy Storage Systems (ESS) on an anywhere-in-India basis under Tariff Based Competitive Bidding with Green Shoe Option.

NTPC REL secured a capacity of 300MW at a tariff of ₹3.09/kWh. In line with the Request for Selection (RFS) conditions, the project will include the establishment of an Energy Storage System (ESS) with a capacity of 150MW/300MWh, ensuring enhanced reliability and efficiency of the solar power generation.

The auction was concluded on 23 January 2025, and NTPC REL is now awaiting the issuance of the Letter of Award (LOA) from NHPC.

