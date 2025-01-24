Cyient Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Jupiter Wagons Ltd, Tejas Networks Ltd, Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 January 2025.

Cyient Ltd crashed 21.95% to Rs 1368 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12901 shares in the past one month.

Jupiter Wagons Ltd lost 9.66% to Rs 429.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.28 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tejas Networks Ltd tumbled 8.99% to Rs 998.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55233 shares in the past one month.

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd plummeted 7.33% to Rs 1131.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7310 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16145 shares in the past one month.

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd shed 6.81% to Rs 1251. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 36756 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9473 shares in the past one month.

