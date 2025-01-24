Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services allots NCDs aggregating Rs 250 cr

On private placement basis

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services has allotted 25,000 Unsecured, Subordinated (Tier II), Redeemable Non-convertible Debentures with the face value of Rs. 1,00,000 per debenture issued at a discount (multiple pricing) plus accrued interest with effective yield (XIRR) at 8.27% aggregating to subscription amount of Rs. 255,34,86,175/-for a residual tenor of 9 years & 255 days from the date of allotment on private placement basis to the identified investors.

