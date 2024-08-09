Grasim Industries consolidated net profit declines 23.38% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.00% to Rs 33860.75 croreNet profit of Grasim Industries declined 23.38% to Rs 1207.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1576.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.00% to Rs 33860.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 31065.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales33860.7531065.19 9 OPM %19.8020.46 -PBDT4311.404620.40 -7 PBT2943.673437.87 -14 NP1207.931576.47 -23
