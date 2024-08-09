Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jeevan Scientific Technology standalone net profit rises 175.86% in the June 2024 quarter

Jeevan Scientific Technology standalone net profit rises 175.86% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 20.50% to Rs 12.52 crore

Net profit of Jeevan Scientific Technology rose 175.86% to Rs 1.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 20.50% to Rs 12.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales12.5210.39 21 OPM %27.0819.63 -PBDT3.352.15 56 PBT2.070.73 184 NP1.600.58 176

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

'Unacceptable tone': Jaya Bachchan demands apology from RS Chair Dhankhar

Parliament LIVE: MP Jaya Bachchan seeks apology from RS Chairman over 'unparliamentary words'

Stock Market LIVE: MidCap index outruns peers; Trent jumps 13%, Lodha 6%, SAIL down 5%

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Aditi and Diksha in action; Aman's bronze medal bout at 11 PM

HCLTech unit to acquire French software firm Zeenea for 24 mn euros

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 2:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story