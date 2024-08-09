Jeevan Scientific Technology standalone net profit rises 175.86% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.50% to Rs 12.52 crore

Net profit of Jeevan Scientific Technology rose 175.86% to Rs 1.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 20.50% to Rs 12.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.12.5210.3927.0819.633.352.152.070.731.600.58

