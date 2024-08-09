Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Kaira Can Company standalone net profit declines 47.40% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Sales decline 4.63% to Rs 62.76 crore

Net profit of Kaira Can Company declined 47.40% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 4.63% to Rs 62.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 65.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales62.7665.81 -5 OPM %3.234.32 -PBDT2.082.92 -29 PBT1.432.09 -32 NP0.811.54 -47

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 2:51 PM IST

