Kaira Can Company standalone net profit declines 47.40% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.63% to Rs 62.76 crore

Net profit of Kaira Can Company declined 47.40% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 4.63% to Rs 62.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 65.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.62.7665.813.234.322.082.921.432.090.811.54

