Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese standalone net profit rises 79750.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 23.66% to Rs 34.81 crore

Net profit of Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese rose 79750.00% to Rs 95.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 23.66% to Rs 34.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 45.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.34.8145.60-22.121.7198.781.4398.040.3895.820.12

