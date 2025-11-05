Grasim Industries consolidated net profit rises 75.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.59% to Rs 39899.58 crore

Net profit of Grasim Industries rose 75.91% to Rs 553.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 314.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.59% to Rs 39899.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 34222.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.39899.5834222.5419.2317.614408.883485.422510.061913.80553.48314.63

