RMC Switchgears Q2 PAT rises 88% YoY to Rs 19 cr; revenue more than doubles on robust execution

RMC Switchgears delivered a strong Q2 FY26 performance, supported by robust growth in revenue and improvement in profitability, driven by healthy execution across its engineering and power distribution contracts.

On a consolidated basis, the companys net profit surged 87.9% year-on-year to Rs 19.15 crore, while revenue from operations more than doubledrising 130.1% to Rs 241.09 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Q2 FY25. Profit before tax (PBT) increased 75.4% YoY to Rs 26.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025.

Total expenses increased 139% YoY to Rs 215.48 crore during the quarter. Employee benefits expense rose 27.3% to Rs 9.89 crore, while other expenses climbed 134.3% to Rs 30.43 crore compared with the same period last year, reflecting higher business activity levels.