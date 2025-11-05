Standard Glass Lining Technology consolidated net profit rises 3.59% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.53% to Rs 182.78 crore

Net profit of Standard Glass Lining Technology rose 3.59% to Rs 20.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 19.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.53% to Rs 182.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 165.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.182.78165.3615.6520.4631.5831.9627.7229.3420.1919.49

