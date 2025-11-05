Kaynes Tech's PAT more than doubles to Rs 121 crore; order book rises to Rs 8,099 crore

Kaynes Technology India has reported 102% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 121.4 crore on a 58% rise in revenue to Rs 906.2 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

EBITDA improved by 80% to Rs 148 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 82.1 crore posted in Q2 FY25. EBITDA margin was 16.3% in Q2 FY26 as against 14.4% in Q2 FY25.

The companys orderbook grew to Rs 8,099.4 crore as of 30 September 2025, from Rs 5,422.8 crore as of 30 September 2024.

Ramesh Kunhikannan, executive vice chairman & promoter, Kaynes Technology India, said: Building on its strong financial and operational performance, we are deepening our capabilities across the technology value chain from semiconductors and HDI PCBs to system integration and advanced manufacturing.