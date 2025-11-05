Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kaynes Tech's PAT more than doubles to Rs 121 crore; order book rises to Rs 8,099 crore

Kaynes Tech's PAT more than doubles to Rs 121 crore; order book rises to Rs 8,099 crore

Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Kaynes Technology India has reported 102% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 121.4 crore on a 58% rise in revenue to Rs 906.2 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

EBITDA improved by 80% to Rs 148 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 82.1 crore posted in Q2 FY25. EBITDA margin was 16.3% in Q2 FY26 as against 14.4% in Q2 FY25.

The companys orderbook grew to Rs 8,099.4 crore as of 30 September 2025, from Rs 5,422.8 crore as of 30 September 2024.

Ramesh Kunhikannan, executive vice chairman & promoter, Kaynes Technology India, said: Building on its strong financial and operational performance, we are deepening our capabilities across the technology value chain from semiconductors and HDI PCBs to system integration and advanced manufacturing.

We recently launched Indias First Manufactured IPM Multi-Chip Module through our wholly owned subsidiary Kaynes Semicon Private Limited.

Additionally, our new initiatives in the AR/VR, Space-Tech, and strategic electronics segment coupled with expansion of our global footprint, are laying the foundation for Kaynes future growth, positioning it at the intersection of innovation and industrial transformation.

Kaynes Technology is a leading end-to-end and IoT solutions-enabled integrated electronics manufacturer in India, having capabilities across the entire spectrum of electronics system and design manufacturing (ESDM) services.

The scrip had shed 0.07% to end at Rs 6646.10 on the BSE on Tuesday.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 3:13 PM IST

