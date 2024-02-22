Grauer & Weil (India) surged 16.60% to Rs 190.40 after the company informed that its board will meet on Monday, 26 February 2024 to consider the proposal of issue of bonus shares to the shareholders of the company.

Grauer & Weil (India) is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling of Surface Finishings besides Engineering and Mall business.

The companys consolidated net profit grew by 24.1% to Rs 42.75 crore on 13.6% jump in revenue from operation to Rs 285.03 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

The scrip hit all-time high at Rs 195.95 in intraday today.

