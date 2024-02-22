Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Grauer & Weil hits record high as board to mull bonus issue

Grauer &amp; Weil hits record high as board to mull bonus issue

Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Grauer & Weil (India) surged 16.60% to Rs 190.40 after the company informed that its board will meet on Monday, 26 February 2024 to consider the proposal of issue of bonus shares to the shareholders of the company.

Grauer & Weil (India) is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling of Surface Finishings besides Engineering and Mall business.

The companys consolidated net profit grew by 24.1% to Rs 42.75 crore on 13.6% jump in revenue from operation to Rs 285.03 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The scrip hit all-time high at Rs 195.95 in intraday today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Titagarh Rail, Grauer &amp; Weil, Grasim Industries, Sula in spotlight

Grauer &amp; Weil (India) consolidated net profit rises 24.13% in the December 2023 quarter

Indices edge lower in early trade; breadth negative

Daikaffil Chemicals India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Basic materials stocks edge higher

Government eases FDI norms in space sector; Allows 100% foreign Investment in making components for satellites

Manphool Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Naraingarh Sugar Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.95 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Indices trade with deep cuts; PSU bank shares decilned

Board of Rushil Decor approves JV with Modala Panels and Boards

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 10:03 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story