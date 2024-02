Sales rise 13.61% to Rs 285.03 crore

Net profit of Grauer & Weil (India) rose 24.13% to Rs 42.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 34.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 13.61% to Rs 285.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 250.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.285.03250.8919.1518.6763.5251.6258.1646.5142.7534.44

