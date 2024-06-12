Volumes soar at BLS International Services Ltd counter

BLS International Services Ltd recorded volume of 12.33 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.54 lakh shares

NESCO Ltd, TVS Motor Company Ltd, TV18 Broadcast Ltd, Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 12 June 2024.

BLS International Services Ltd recorded volume of 12.33 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.54 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.40% to Rs.334.85. Volumes stood at 1.01 lakh shares in the last session.

NESCO Ltd witnessed volume of 28772 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5237 shares. The stock increased 5.30% to Rs.941.20. Volumes stood at 3686 shares in the last session.

TVS Motor Company Ltd clocked volume of 1.05 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23366 shares. The stock lost 0.57% to Rs.2,425.65. Volumes stood at 22096 shares in the last session.

TV18 Broadcast Ltd registered volume of 13.9 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.17 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.53% to Rs.45.41. Volumes stood at 3.73 lakh shares in the last session.

Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd recorded volume of 9551 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2864 shares. The stock gained 7.89% to Rs.1,269.35. Volumes stood at 2495 shares in the last session.

