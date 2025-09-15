Great Eastern Shipping Company contracts to sell 2005 built Suezmax Crude Tanker - Jag Lok

Great Eastern Shipping Company has contracted to sell its 2005 built Suezmax Crude Tanker, Jag Lok of about 158,280 dwt on 15 September 2025 to an unaffiliated third party. The vessel will be delivered to the new buyer by Q3 FY26.

Including Jag Lok, the company's current fleet stands at 38 vessels, comprising 26 tankers (5 crude tankers, 17 product tankers, 4 LPG carriers) and 12 dry bulk carriers (2 Capesize, 8 Kamsarmax, 2 Supramax) aggregating 3.04 Mn dwt. Additionally, the company has contracted to buy 2 secondhand Kamsarmax dry bulk carriers and 1 Suezmax crude tanker in Q2 FY26. All these ships are expected to join the fleet by Q3 FY26.