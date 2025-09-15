Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Firstsource Solutions appoints Kumaran Shanmuhan as Chief Strategy Officer

Firstsource Solutions appoints Kumaran Shanmuhan as Chief Strategy Officer

Image
Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 7:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

With effect from 15 September 2025

Firstsource Solutions announced the appointment of Kumaran Shanmuhan as their Chief Strategy Officer, effective 15 September 2025.

His appointment is a strategic step in advancing Firstsource's bold UnBPO vision - a transformative reimagining of outsourcing driven by expertise, technology, and outcome-oriented solutions. As Chief Strategy Officer, Kumaran will lead the development and execution of Firstsource's long-term strategic agenda. His mandate includes driving practical alignment between evolving market trends and business priorities, identifying high-impact growth opportunities, and embedding innovation. Collaborating closely with the CEO and executive leadership team, Kumaran will ensure that strategy translates into measurable outcomes, empowering Firstsource to deliver greater value to clients and sustain its competitive edge in a fast-evolving global market.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Maruti Suzuki introduces the All-New VICTORIS at Rs 10.49 lakh

KIMS commences operations of new hospital at Mahadevapura, Bengaluru

Linde India commences commercial production of new gas facility in Unnao

Maruti Suzuki India improves its CRISIL ESG rating to 63

NTPC Green Energy commissions further 100 MW plant capacity of IRCON Renewable Power

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 6:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story