Firstsource Solutions appoints Kumaran Shanmuhan as Chief Strategy Officer

With effect from 15 September 2025

Firstsource Solutions announced the appointment of Kumaran Shanmuhan as their Chief Strategy Officer, effective 15 September 2025.

His appointment is a strategic step in advancing Firstsource's bold UnBPO vision - a transformative reimagining of outsourcing driven by expertise, technology, and outcome-oriented solutions. As Chief Strategy Officer, Kumaran will lead the development and execution of Firstsource's long-term strategic agenda. His mandate includes driving practical alignment between evolving market trends and business priorities, identifying high-impact growth opportunities, and embedding innovation. Collaborating closely with the CEO and executive leadership team, Kumaran will ensure that strategy translates into measurable outcomes, empowering Firstsource to deliver greater value to clients and sustain its competitive edge in a fast-evolving global market.