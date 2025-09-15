Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Enterprises bags ropeway project connecting Sonprayag with Kedarnath

Adani Enterprises bags ropeway project connecting Sonprayag with Kedarnath

Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 7:04 PM IST
Adani Enterprises has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from the National Highways Logistics Management (NHLML) for building the prestigious ropeway project connecting Sonprayag with Kedarnath. The project will be executed by AEL's Roads, Metro, Rail, and Water (RMRW) division.

Once operational, the 12.9 km ropeway project will reduce travel time from an arduous 9-hour trek to just 36 minutes, making the pilgrimage far easier and safer. The ropeway will be able to carry 1,800 passengers per hour per direction, serving lakhs of pilgrims each year. Kedarnath witnesses around 20 lakh pilgrims annually, highlighting the importance of this project. The company will invest Rs 4,081 crore in its first ropeway project.

The ropeway is part of the National Ropeways Development Programme - Parvatmala Pariyojana. Developed on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) basis, the project will take six years to complete and AEL will operate it for 29 years after construction. Along with improving connectivity, the project is expected to create jobs and boost tourism in the region.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 6:54 PM IST

