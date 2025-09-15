Adani Enterprises bags ropeway project connecting Sonprayag with Kedarnath

Adani Enterprises has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from the National Highways Logistics Management (NHLML) for building the prestigious ropeway project connecting Sonprayag with Kedarnath. The project will be executed by AEL's Roads, Metro, Rail, and Water (RMRW) division.

Once operational, the 12.9 km ropeway project will reduce travel time from an arduous 9-hour trek to just 36 minutes, making the pilgrimage far easier and safer. The ropeway will be able to carry 1,800 passengers per hour per direction, serving lakhs of pilgrims each year. Kedarnath witnesses around 20 lakh pilgrims annually, highlighting the importance of this project. The company will invest Rs 4,081 crore in its first ropeway project.