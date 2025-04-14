Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Greaves Cotton announces change in MD

Image
Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
With effect from 14 April 2025

Greaves Cotton announced the following change in the board of directors and key management personnel of the company:

Parag Satpute will assume the role of Managing Director & Group CEO of the Company, responsible for Greaves Engineering, Greaves Retail, Excel Controlinkage and Greaves Technologies effective from today i.e., 14 April 2025.

Dr. Arup Basu's resignation as Managing Director of the Company will be effective from the close of business hours on 14 April 2025 and his role as CEO of Greaves Engineering will cease on 09 May 2025. Dr. Arup Basu's employment contract will come to an end on the close of business hours of 09 May 2025.

First Published: Apr 14 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

