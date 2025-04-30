Greaves Cotton consolidated net profit rises 839.45% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.35% to Rs 822.83 crore

Net profit of Greaves Cotton rose 839.45% to Rs 24.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.35% to Rs 822.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 672.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 58.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 135.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.83% to Rs 2918.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2633.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

822.83672.532918.442633.195.563.534.653.4452.1034.09174.11146.1226.835.9170.6361.7324.052.5658.40-135.27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News