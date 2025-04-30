Vikas Telecom Pvt standalone net profit rises 306.24% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.95% to Rs 196.67 crore

Net profit of Vikas Telecom Pvt rose 306.24% to Rs 57.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.95% to Rs 196.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 169.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 94.24% to Rs 154.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 79.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.89% to Rs 738.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 697.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

196.67169.61738.67697.6083.4981.4583.7583.32103.9373.20392.99319.0038.2123.63190.50123.5057.3214.11154.6979.64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News