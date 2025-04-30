Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Go Fashion (India) standalone net profit rises 52.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Go Fashion (India) standalone net profit rises 52.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 3:05 PM IST
Sales rise 12.69% to Rs 204.81 crore

Net profit of Go Fashion (India) rose 52.41% to Rs 19.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.69% to Rs 204.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 181.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.95% to Rs 93.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 82.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.19% to Rs 848.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 762.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales204.81181.74 13 848.17762.83 11 OPM %30.4829.66 -31.5931.78 - PBDT56.8447.95 19 246.99220.60 12 PBT25.4217.22 48 123.30110.22 12 NP19.8913.05 52 93.5082.78 13

