Go Fashion (India) standalone net profit rises 52.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Go Fashion (India) rose 52.41% to Rs 19.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.69% to Rs 204.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 181.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.95% to Rs 93.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 82.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.19% to Rs 848.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 762.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

