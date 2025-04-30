Vardhman Acrylics standalone net profit declines 62.95% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.45% to Rs 72.11 crore

Net profit of Vardhman Acrylics declined 62.95% to Rs 1.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.45% to Rs 72.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 68.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 32.55% to Rs 11.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.35% to Rs 281.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 297.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

72.1168.38281.57297.48-0.016.671.314.453.208.0119.0626.982.406.6516.0621.351.965.2911.8317.54

