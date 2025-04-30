Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Exide Industries consolidated net profit rises 1.15% in the March 2025 quarter

Exide Industries consolidated net profit rises 1.15% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 3:05 PM IST
Sales rise 3.89% to Rs 4335.42 crore

Net profit of Exide Industries rose 1.15% to Rs 186.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 184.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.89% to Rs 4335.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4172.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.31% to Rs 795.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 876.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.79% to Rs 17237.85 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16769.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales4335.424172.90 4 17237.8516769.73 3 OPM %9.8710.74 -10.4310.84 - PBDT437.16422.45 3 1758.301791.59 -2 PBT289.52280.62 3 1175.961231.17 -4 NP186.87184.74 1 795.02876.68 -9

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

