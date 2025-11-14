Gretex Corporate Services consolidated net profit rises 15.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.07% to Rs 79.56 crore

Net profit of Gretex Corporate Services rose 15.42% to Rs 11.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 15.07% to Rs 79.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 93.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.79.5693.6839.9117.8119.3219.3618.7018.6111.459.92

