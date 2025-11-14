Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gretex Corporate Services consolidated net profit rises 15.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Gretex Corporate Services consolidated net profit rises 15.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 1:06 PM IST
Sales decline 15.07% to Rs 79.56 crore

Net profit of Gretex Corporate Services rose 15.42% to Rs 11.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 15.07% to Rs 79.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 93.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales79.5693.68 -15 OPM %39.9117.81 -PBDT19.3219.36 0 PBT18.7018.61 0 NP11.459.92 15

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

