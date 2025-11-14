Varroc Engineering consolidated net profit rises 9.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.08% to Rs 2207.34 crore

Net profit of Varroc Engineering rose 9.46% to Rs 60.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 55.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.08% to Rs 2207.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2080.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

