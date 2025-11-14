Capacit'e Infraprojects standalone net profit rises 8.03% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.00% to Rs 574.77 crore

Net profit of Capacit'e Infraprojects rose 8.03% to Rs 44.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 41.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 574.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 478.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.574.77478.9917.7218.9982.8374.8259.0753.7444.9541.61

