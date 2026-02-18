Grihum Housing Finance standalone net profit declines 37.31% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.81% to Rs 301.66 crore

Net profit of Grihum Housing Finance declined 37.31% to Rs 32.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 51.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 3.81% to Rs 301.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 313.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.301.66313.6152.4663.9945.2775.0440.1868.8932.4651.78

