Grihum Housing Finance standalone net profit declines 37.31% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.81% to Rs 301.66 croreNet profit of Grihum Housing Finance declined 37.31% to Rs 32.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 51.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 3.81% to Rs 301.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 313.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales301.66313.61 -4 OPM %52.4663.99 -PBDT45.2775.04 -40 PBT40.1868.89 -42 NP32.4651.78 -37
