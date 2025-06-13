Grihum Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 33.48% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.58% to Rs 328.94 crore

Net profit of Grihum Housing Finance rose 33.48% to Rs 60.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 45.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.58% to Rs 328.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 282.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.55% to Rs 210.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 139.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.50% to Rs 1264.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1023.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.