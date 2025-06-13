Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Grihum Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 33.48% in the March 2025 quarter

Grihum Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 33.48% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 16.58% to Rs 328.94 crore

Net profit of Grihum Housing Finance rose 33.48% to Rs 60.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 45.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.58% to Rs 328.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 282.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.55% to Rs 210.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 139.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.50% to Rs 1264.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1023.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales328.94282.16 17 1264.481023.83 24 OPM %64.7061.94 -63.0461.04 - PBDT86.5263.06 37 302.52202.48 49 PBT81.1557.83 40 280.92183.25 53 NP60.9645.67 33 210.71139.96 51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

KLM Axiva Finvest standalone net profit declines 21.32% in the March 2025 quarter

Capital India Finance update on appointment of director

Sensex dips 573 pts, Nifty settles below 24,750 mark; VIX zooms 7.59%

Shares tumble as Middle East tensions spark global sell-off

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index declines 1.18%

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 4:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story