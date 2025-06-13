Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Capital India Finance update on appointment of director

Capital India Finance update on appointment of director

Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Capital India Finance announced that the proposed appointment of Pinank Jayant Shah, has not been acceded to by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The Company will consider engaging with the RBI on the said matter and shall keep all stakeholders duly informed of any material developments in this regard.

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 4:47 PM IST

