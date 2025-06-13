KLM Axiva Finvest standalone net profit declines 21.32% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.92% to Rs 86.29 crore

Net profit of KLM Axiva Finvest declined 21.32% to Rs 8.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.92% to Rs 86.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 81.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.33% to Rs 20.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.79% to Rs 332.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 305.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.