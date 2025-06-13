Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KLM Axiva Finvest standalone net profit declines 21.32% in the March 2025 quarter

KLM Axiva Finvest standalone net profit declines 21.32% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Sales rise 5.92% to Rs 86.29 crore

Net profit of KLM Axiva Finvest declined 21.32% to Rs 8.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.92% to Rs 86.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 81.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.33% to Rs 20.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.79% to Rs 332.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 305.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales86.2981.47 6 332.47305.62 9 OPM %55.3459.79 -58.6260.07 - PBDT5.8015.00 -61 28.5539.11 -27 PBT4.9614.34 -65 19.8030.18 -34 NP8.9711.40 -21 20.1923.03 -12

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 4:47 PM IST

