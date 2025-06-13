Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index declines 1.18%

Nifty PSU Bank index ended down 1.18% at 6934.85 today. The index is up 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Canara Bank slipped 3.61%, Union Bank of India dropped 2.83% and Indian Overseas Bank shed 2.70%. The Nifty PSU Bank index is down 7.00% over last one year compared to the 5.64% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty FMCG index is down 1.05% and Nifty Bank index is down 0.99% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.68% to close at 24718.6 while the SENSEX is down 0.70% to close at 81118.6 today.

