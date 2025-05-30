GRM Overseas consolidated net profit declines 3.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 28.22% to Rs 291.39 crore

Net profit of GRM Overseas declined 3.26% to Rs 20.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 28.22% to Rs 291.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 405.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.86% to Rs 61.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 60.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.72% to Rs 1348.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1312.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

291.39405.931348.191312.4411.205.385.905.5029.8027.7487.8584.1328.9526.7084.7480.4620.4821.1761.2460.72

