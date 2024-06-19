Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RKB Agro Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2024 quarter

RKB Agro Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 30.07% to Rs 23.39 crore

Net loss of RKB Agro Industries reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 30.07% to Rs 23.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 46.15% to Rs 0.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.85% to Rs 77.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 86.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales23.3933.45 -30 77.5486.01 -10 OPM %0.682.84 -2.121.40 - PBDT-0.190.67 PL 0.510.44 16 PBT-0.260.60 PL 0.200.14 43 NP-0.220.69 PL 0.190.13 46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

RKB Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 7200.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Cotton Day Highlights U.S. Cotton's Value to the Indian Textile Industry

Volumes soar at Hatsun Agro Product Ltd counter

AgTech Revolution: The Integration of Smart Farming Technologies for a Greener and Smarter Agricultural Landscape

Cutting-edge Research &amp; End-to-end Collaborations Critical to Enhance Cotton Productivity: Experts

Stock alert: Protean eGov Tech, Indus Tower, Zee Entertainment, Tata Technologies

Citrine Consultants reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.55 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Jardine Henderson reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.32 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Bharat Forge invests further USD 40 million in Bharat Forge America Inc.

UFO Moviez India and Gofilex announces long term partnership

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story