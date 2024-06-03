Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gross GST Revenue Collection Grows 10% On Year In May

Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
The gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue for the month of May 2024 stood at ₹1.73 lakh crore. This represents a 10% year-on-year growth, driven by a strong increase in domestic transactions (up 15.3%) and slowing of imports (down 4.3%). After accounting for refunds, the net GST revenue for May 2024 stands at ₹1.44 lakh crore, reflecting a growth of 6.9% compared to the same period last year.

The gross GST collections in the FY 2024-25 till May 2024 stood at ₹3.83 lakh crore. This represents an impressive 11.3% year-on-year growth, driven by a strong increase in domestic transactions (up 14.2%) and marginal increase in imports (up 1.4%). After accounting for refunds, the net GST revenue in the FY 2024-25 till May 2024 stands at ₹3.36 lakh crore, reflecting a growth of 11.6% compared to the same period last year.

In the month of May, 2024, the Central Government settled ₹38,519 crore to CGST and ₹32,733 crore to SGST from the net IGST collected of ₹67,204 crore. This translates to a total revenue of ₹70,928 crore for CGST and ₹72,999 crore for SGST in May, 2024, after regular settlement.

Similarly, in the FY 2024-25 till May 2024 the Central Government settled ₹88,827 crore to CGST and ₹74,333 crore to SGST from the net IGST collected of ₹154,671 crore. This translates to a total revenue of ₹1,65,081 crore for CGST and ₹1,68,137 crore for SGST in FY 2024-25 till May 2024 after regular settlement.

First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 10:31 AM IST

